Ali Zafar’s rendition of ‘Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi’ wins hearts

Ali Zafar’s rendition of the iconic naat “Balaghal Ula Be Kamalihi” released on Tuesday in the last Ashra of Ramadan and it sounds heavenly.

The video opens with a beautiful aerial view of the majestic Baadshahi Mosque where Ali Zafar is reciting the timeless kalaam live on a rooftop in the shadow of the mosque just before dawn.

The singer is accompanied by a group of qawwals and instrumentalists.

The singer took to Instagram to share the Naat with the world. He wrote, “I hope it gives you the peace while listening to it that it brought to my heart while rendering it.”

Earlier, last year Ali Zafar had released Hamd-o-Naat, stating that “I was blessed to visit Makkah and Medina. What I experienced there cannot be described in words. A part of that I have tried to express in this “Hamd-o-Naat”.

The video ends with a poignant note “in the loving memory of Ghulam Farid Sabri, Maqbool Ahmed Sabri and Amjad Sabri” who had performed this multilingual naat based on Kalaam by Hazrat Bedam Shah Warsi.