Beautifully narrating the beauty and bliss of ‘meethi’ Eid in its true sense

This Eidul Fitr, Maria B has launched a dynamic ready-to-wear pret collection presenting a blend of multiple styles and designs to choose from, for their patrons to go as per their mood for each day of this Eid.

“Virasat” by Maria B. aims to bring more colours and joy to the life of every woman especially those, who are celebrating their Pehli Eid after the wedding, and reflects perfectly to the emotions she goes through during this joyous occasion away from her parents and siblings.

The on-screen role of a couple beautifully played by Affan Waheed and Ramsha Khan in an ongoing light-hearted serial ‘Shehnai’ has now become the face of the brand for its collection Virasat, which is also giving us a perfect visualisation of what Eid looks like for a newly married woman.

The campaign narrates the beautiful picture of a woman wearing a spectacular angrakha adorned with striking embroidery that doubles the excitement of the moon sighting on Chaand Raat with her significant other. With the presence of the new moon, the enchanting addition of the perfectly made ready-to-wear apparel dazzles the overall appearance of every woman who wears it.

The campaign narrates the beautiful picture of a woman wearing a spectacular angrakha adorned with striking embroidery that doubles the excitement of the moon sighting on Chaand Raat with her significant other

As the passion of having the darkest colour of mehndi on the first morning of Meethi Eid sparks, the thought of wearing the outfit that best matches the aura and excitement of the festivity also takes over.

Each design encapsulates a story in itself making it desirable and impeccable for any kind of celebration. What’s more enticing is the subtlety of each attire seamlessly blending with our traditional values and heritage rendering it perfect for the blissful occasion of Eid.

As soon as the Eid festivities begin, the quest to choose between a collection of dresses with what to wear on which occasion also kicks off. “Virasat” offers a variety of dresses exhibiting various designs and shades stretching from light Green, Sky Blue, Peach to dark yet expressive colours like Black, Mustard, Purple, and many more.

Basically, Virasat is not just a collection of ready to wear regalia but also a fulfilment of the desire of all women including every new bride celebrating her first Eid away from her parents and siblings alongside her husband and new family, as she embarks on a journey of setting up her new home.