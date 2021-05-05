Moot highlights future prospects of peace in Afghanistan

Pak-Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF) organized a webinar focusing on the future of relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Salman Javed, DG PAYF, in his welcome address mentioned about the much needed discourse on the phases of peace process and future of peace in Afghanistan. In his opening remarks and keynote address by Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, the current Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, said that “as we are all set to create history with peace on the horizon, its indeed the need to find different ways, channels to exploit all possible areas of peace in Afghanistan and further enhancing bilateral relations between the two brotherly neighbors.” To improve trade and people-to-people contacts, Afghan ambassador announced that Pakistani citizens will now be able to avail multiple-entry visas, with a duration of up to one year.

Afghan Member of Parliament, and Member of Negotiation team, Fawzia Koofi, also presented a special address and highlighted role of women and stressed upon women empowerment for Afghan prosperity. She praised PAYF efforts for organizing a timely discussion and providing a platform for young Afghans and Pakistanis to come together and promote integration and cohesion at a grass-roots level. Pakistan’s career diplomat and former ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, Aziz Ahmed Khan, shared how the two countries can enhance further cooperation in the areas of medicine, trade, health, education, culture and media. He said that it’s high time we leave aside past grievances and move forward with new hopes and aspirations for future strong ties. The Afghan Panel comprised of Fateh Gul Shinwari (academia), Abdul Latif Mal Shinwari (media), Sangar Amirzada (social activist), Nazar Muhammad Mutmaeen (analyst), Dr. Abdul Latif Nazari (political analyst), Sami Yousafzai (media), Obaidullah Baheer (IR expert) and Obaidullah Akhundzada (think tank fraternity).

The Pakistani panel included Dr Shabana Fayyaz (QAU), Dr. Salma Malik (academia), Dr. Talat Shabbir (ISSI), and Dr. Khurram Iqbal (IR expert). The discussion also revolved around Pakistan’s role in the current peace process, where Pakistan’s efforts to enable dialogue between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban was widely acknowledged by the panelists. Role of China and other regional actors for peaceful Afghanistan was also discussed.