IG Punjab hails IT staff for developing modern applications

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday appreciated IT Division of Punjab Police for introducing more than a dozen projects and service apps in the last one year which have not only provided special facility in providing service delivery to the citizens but also, the overall system of police working is also getting faster and faster day by day.

The police chief said that modern policing is not possible without effective use of information technology in the present times, therefore, Punjab Police is focusing on modernizing its working system to curb crime so that the process of public service delivery can be improved.

He expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony in honor of the IT branch staff.