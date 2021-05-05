PML-N is the originator of electoral rigging: SACM

The PML-N is the originator of the use of money and rigging in the electoral process and has, always, preferred a corrupt system. In a statement, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said this party is used to engaging in corrupt practices for the sake of staying in the political arena. The PML-N has exposed its corrupt political designs by evading electoral reforms, he said.

The inefficient and defeated opposition has faced defeat at every front and the PDM has also ended in a fiasco. Meanwhile, Maryam Safdar and her cronies are unnerved and the treatment meted out by Bilawal Zardari with Maryam Safdar and Maulana is tragic. The Maulana’s desire to enter into a political marriage of convenience with Peoples Party

and ANP will also be frustrated and the PDM will further disintegrate, she said. The corrupt gang is worthless before a transparent and courageous leader like Imran Khan, added the SACM.