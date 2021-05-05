Dream of setting up health city in Manghopir to come true: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Tuesday said that the dream of setting up a health city on 30 acres of land in Manghopir will surely come true.

“A variety of health facilities will be provided in Health City in collaboration with various civil society and welfare organizations,” the Administrator said this while talking to civil society and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation officials here.

Civil society representatives and their officers led by Faiz Qudwai paid a detailed visit to the Leprosy Hospital in Manghopir and adjoining areas and held a meeting with the Administrator.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui, Director City Wardens Raja Rustam, Director Estate Imtiaz Abro and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that KMC has 30 acres of land on Manghopir where leprosy hospital is already working, this place will now be used as leprosy treatment as well as health city.

He said that various institutions are invited to set up various medical facilities here which have basic health facilities including diagnostic laboratory, X-ray, CT scan, blood bank, operation theater so that the patients can be cured in one place.

Ahmed said that the social and welfare organizations which are already carrying out such works have been requested to provide services and medical facilities to the poor and needy citizens.

He said that KMC will provide all kinds of facilities to such institutions and after the establishment of Health City, the locality of Sakhi Hassan, North Nazimabad, Naya Nazimabad, Manghopir, Surjani, New Karachi Hub River Road, Baldia Town, Orangi Town and other adjoining areas will be provided with medical facilities. Patient load on major hospitals of the city will also be reduced, he added.

He said that heart and kidney treatment centers would also be set up here so that people suffering from these diseases could benefit from Health City on a large scale.

The Administrator Karachi said that this is a huge project and will be completed on priority basis in interest of the people.

He said that health is the major issue of the citizens and therefore it needs full attention. Ahmed said that KMC is running 14 major hospitals in spite of its limited resources from which millions of citizens are benefiting.

These hospitals include Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases, Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, Sarfraz Rafiqi Shaheed Hospital, Landhi Medical Complex, Spencer Eye Hospital, Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases, Gizri Maternity Home. “We do our best to provide all possible facilities within our means,” he added.

The Administrator said that these institutions needed to be further improved and upgraded so that the same can provide better services to the citizens.

Ahmed requested the civil society and social and welfare organizations to come forward and cooperate with KMC in establishing Health City.