Covid-19 surge: Hospitals running at full capacity in Larkana

Assistant Commissioner, Larkana, Ahmed Ali Soomro, on Tuesday said the hospitals are full to their capacity of coronavirus patients in Larkana, adding if people do not wear face masks, Covid SOP’s are not implemented then dangerous results are bound to surface. The AC owing to rising number of cases in the district ordered sealing of two shops and also imposed fine of Rs.10,000 on six shopkeepers for violating COVID-19 SOPs in Resham Gali and Shahi Bazaar during his surprise visit accompanied by police. He also issued strict instructions to the shopkeepers to fully observe SOPs or face the action. However, when Daily Times contacted Focal Person for COVID-19 and Additional Medical Superintendent (General), Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), to confirm the severity of the issue, it was informed that 34 COVID patients are admitted at the moment in the CMCH ICU and HDU out which 18 patients are admitted in the ICU having 24 beds capacity (75% occupancy) and 10 other patients are also admitted in the HDU having over 60 beds. He said 20 patients among them belong to Larkana district, nine to Kambar-Shahdadkot, one each is from Dadu, Kandhkot, Jacobabad and Balochistan. Four patients among the ICU are repeat patients who were admitted previously and have again arrived after being infected during the third wave, credible sources disclosed.













