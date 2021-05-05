Governor Sindh visits K-Electric’s BQPS-III Power Plant, reviews swift progress of Unit One

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited K-Electric’s Bin Qasim Power Station-III (BQPS-III) project to review the progress on the latest addition to Karachi’s power network. The visit followed a meeting between KE’s Senior Leadership and the Governor Sindh where KE presented an update on the company’s preparedness for Ramadan and the 2021 summer season.

BQPS-III is a USD 650 million project which will be adding 900 MW of generation capacity to KE’s existing network. This mega-project is progressing on the back of close collaboration between leading engineering firms who are partnering with KE to achieve a shared vision of empowering Karachi. Work is progressing swiftly, and the first unit of 450 MW is over 70% complete and is expected to come online in the next 5 to 6 weeks. The high-efficiency plant will be utilizing RLNG as its primary fuel source. Not only is this expected to reduce the carbon footprint, the inclusion of RLNG will further diversify the company’s fuel mix and bring savings by lowering import costs for the government by eliminating the need for furnace oil.

KE officials were joined by senior representatives from Siemens, SSGC, and PLL, who apprised the Governor of the progress on the construction of a spur pipeline which will be supplying 150mmcfd of gas to BQPS-III, which is keeping pace with the plant’s progress and is also over 90% complete. The underlying Gas Supply Agreement between SSGC and PLL is also in advanced stages and is expected to be finalized as soon as necessary approvals are received from the Government, ensuring an adequate supply of fuel to energize the plant.