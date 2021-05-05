BBZ has given clear orders for payment of dues to media houses: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that payment of dues to media houses, Sindh Journalists Protection Bill, Sindh Digital Media Policy, establishment of Newseum, People’s Media Support Program are among the top priorities adding that all the legal requirements in this regard should be completed to completed Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah directed this while presiding over an important meeting of the Information Department on Tuesday at his office. The provincial information minister said that chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given clear orders for payment of dues of print and electronic media. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that funds are also available and directed to pay all dues to the media houses by fulfilling all the legal requirements. The provincial information minister directed to prepare a summary for at source deduction of non-budgeted arrears due against various departments of Sindh government in respect of advertisements.













