PSX to remain closed for 10 days due to Eid, weekly holidays

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will remain closed for 10 days from May 07 to May 16 on account of weekly and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The PSX on Tuesday issued notice for Eid holidays. It informed all TRE Certificate holders, staff and concerned that PSX would remain closed from Monday (May 10, 2021) till Saturday (May 15, 2021) on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has already announced that it will remain closed on Friday (May 07) on account of Juma-tul-Wida (the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan). Furthermore, the PSX will remain closed on May 8 to 9 for weekly holidays. Meanwhile, the stock exchange will also observe May 16, 2021 as a weekly holiday on Sunday.













