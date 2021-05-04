FPCCI for addressing issues faced by stone crushing industries

Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sartaj Ahmad Khan Tuesday discussed issues confronted by the marble sector and crushing plants and means to address the same with Chief Executive AZMK KP Javed Khattak. Sartaj Ahmad Khan stressed for urgent measures to address the issues faced by the marble industry and crush plants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the marble sector and crush plants of Malakand, Chitral, Buner, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Peshawar and Nowshera were facing various issues and hampering the business activity. He said after the announcement of a special package by the prime minister for the construction sector, the marble and stone crushing industry needed extra incentives and attention by the government. Problems of these sectors he said would affect the entire construction sector.













