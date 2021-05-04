ICCI, UKPBC sign agreement to promote Pak-UK trade ties

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and UK Pakistan Business Council (Pakistan Chapter) (UKPBC) have signed an agreement of cooperation to work jointly for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and UK. For this purpose, a ceremony was held at Chamber House in which Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI and Khursheed Barlas, President UKPBC Pakistan signed the MoU. By signing the agreement, ICCI and UKPBC have agreed to work together for organizing an investment conference on Pakistan in the UK in the summer season this year to highlight the investment potential available in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy including SEZ in order to attract more investors from the UK including overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan.













