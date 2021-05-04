Punjabi government employees will be able to enjoy nine days of holidays it appears after a notification said that the official dates for the Eid break will be from May 10 to 15.

Even though the notification from the Punjab government states that there will be a six-day holiday, it should be noted that May 8 and May 9 will fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, while May 16 will also be a Sunday. Therefore, all government employees will be able to take a nine-day break from work.

The notification was issued by the federal government following a suggestion by the Nationwide Command and Operations Middle (NCOC) to have a good time Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan from Could 10-15.

An announcement issued by the NCOC mentioned, “The announcement of Eid holidays from Could 10-15, 2021 – clearly states the intention to cut back nationwide mobility.”

The NCOC additionally introduced complete tips to forestall the unfold of the virus, entitled “Security at Dwelling – Eid-ul-Fitr 2021, Could 8-16, 2021”.

The NCOC has additionally banned it Moon rat Could 8-16, together with bazaar, henna, jewellery, and clothes stalls.