Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, May 04, 2021


Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse — a routine mission

* Michael B Jordan plays John Kelly, a Navy SEAL whose pregnant wife is killed when Russian operatives invade their home, intending to terminate him

Situating the bulk of its action in 2019, “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” updates Clancy’s 1993 novel by opening with a prologue in Aleppo, Syria and making reference to the Russian military presence in the country.

But the geopolitics and relative lack of cyber-anything otherwise date the movie to a barely post-Cold War period, while the plot mechanics grind along like holdovers from Charles Bronson’s heyday.

The director, Stefano Sollima, manages the proceedings with a minimum of zest, relying on a score by Jonsi for ambient energy. Even the visuals are grey and indifferent and the
briefer-than-expected running time does not correspond to a brisk pace

Michael B Jordan plays John Kelly, a Navy SEAL whose pregnant wife is killed when Russian operatives invade their home, intending to terminate him. A sympathetic colleague from the SEALs and the defense secretary relax protocol to help Kelly get revenge, but a C.I.A. official gets peeved, signaling to viewers that he’s secretly working for the other side – or at least that the screenwriters, Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples, need them to think that

The director, Stefano Sollima, manages the proceedings with a minimum of zest, relying on a score by Jonsi for ambient energy. Even the visuals are grey and indifferent and the briefer-than-expected running time does not correspond to a brisk pace.

Three set pieces – an ambush outside Dulles airport; a creatively executed hostage-taking at a prison; a plane crash – elevate the movie’s pulse, but most of “Without Remorse” is surprisingly dull, more concerned with laying franchise groundwork than with being exciting on its own terms. Jordan makes a sturdy enough action hero, but the character as portrayed doesn’t give him any contours to play.

Submit a Comment