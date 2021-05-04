Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse — a routine mission

Situating the bulk of its action in 2019, “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” updates Clancy’s 1993 novel by opening with a prologue in Aleppo, Syria and making reference to the Russian military presence in the country.

But the geopolitics and relative lack of cyber-anything otherwise date the movie to a barely post-Cold War period, while the plot mechanics grind along like holdovers from Charles Bronson’s heyday.

The director, Stefano Sollima, manages the proceedings with a minimum of zest, relying on a score by Jonsi for ambient energy. Even the visuals are grey and indifferent and the

briefer-than-expected running time does not correspond to a brisk pace

Michael B Jordan plays John Kelly, a Navy SEAL whose pregnant wife is killed when Russian operatives invade their home, intending to terminate him. A sympathetic colleague from the SEALs and the defense secretary relax protocol to help Kelly get revenge, but a C.I.A. official gets peeved, signaling to viewers that he’s secretly working for the other side – or at least that the screenwriters, Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples, need them to think that

Three set pieces – an ambush outside Dulles airport; a creatively executed hostage-taking at a prison; a plane crash – elevate the movie’s pulse, but most of “Without Remorse” is surprisingly dull, more concerned with laying franchise groundwork than with being exciting on its own terms. Jordan makes a sturdy enough action hero, but the character as portrayed doesn’t give him any contours to play.