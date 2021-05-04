Guptill, Perera excited after joining Karachi Kings for PSL 6

KARACHI: New Zealand’s explosive opener Martin Guptill and Sri Lanka’s all-rounder Thisara Perera, who will be representing the Karachi Kings side in the remaining matches of the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six, expressed their excitement after joining the franchise in video messages posted through the Karachi Kings social media accounts. Guptill stated that he could not wait to play some really good cricket while expressing the hope of bringing home another trophy for the Karachi Kings franchise. “Just a quick message to say how excited I am to be joining the champions Karachi team. I can’t wait to get over there and play some really good cricket and hope to bring home another trophy. Ye hai Karachi! (This is Karachi),” Guptill said. Sri Lanka’s all-rounder Thisara Perera was equally thrilled to be a part of the Karachi Kings franchise. “This is Thesara parra and I am excited to be a part of the kings’ family at the PSL 2021. Ye hai Karachi! (This is Karachi),” Parera said.













