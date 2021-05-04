Iqra Aziz’s handcrafted dupatta was filled with a 100 prayers

Iqra Aziz and Yasir are ready to welcome their first child together in July and the couple announced their pregnancy over the weekend with pictures from Iqra’s intimate godh bharai rasam at their house.

While pictures from the auspicious occasion took social media by storm with many enraptured by Iqra’s bespoke Fahad Hussayn ensemble, there was one important aspect of the look that many missed out on; Iqra was literally wrapped in 100 duas in the form of handcrafted embroidery on her dupatta.

The stunning detail, which initially went unnoticed in the pictures from the event, was shared by ace couturier Fahad Hussayn himself on his official Instagram.

Sharing close-ups of the hand-embroidered piece aptly titled ‘Sau Duaein,’ Fahad wrote, ‘The design is especially curated with lots of love to celebrate Iqra Aziz’s motherhood. 100 handcrafted prayers with embellishments and zardozi work have been written on the dupatta!’

Sharing close-ups of the hand-embroidered piece aptly titled ‘Sau Duaein’, Fahad wrote, “The design is especially curated with lots of love to celebrate Iqra Aziz’s motherhood. 100 handcrafted prayers with embellishments and zardozi work have been written on the dupatta!”

He also congratulated the couple on their pregnancy and offered his best wishes to them.

Phrases like “Achey ikhlaq se behtar kuch nahi” can be seen embroidered on Iqra’s dupatta if you look closely enough.

What do you think of this gorgeous take on a traditional rasam? We can’t help but love it and think of how precious it would be to hand down to their child once they grow up.

Here’s extending our best wishes to the couple on this new journey! Staff report