Ali Zafar pays tribute to labourers with ‘Hum Mazdoor’

This International Labour Day, singer Ali Zafar released a song “Hum Mazdoor” to pay tribute to the hard work, dedication and the indomitable spirit of our labour workforce who are facing extreme economic hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

The song celebrates the labour that built up this great land from field to field, desk to desk, and hand in hand. The music video also highlights the role of women labourers in the country’s economic development.

The singer called upon the nation to unite and express love, respect and admiration for our labour workforce within Pakistan and abroad. He said, ‘These labourers are our unsung heroes who don’t even get the admiration and wages they deserve’

In his video message, Ali Zafar said “we become worried about the small things while playing with our high-tech cell-phones in our air conditioned rooms, but we can’t even imagine the scale of hardships faced by these labourers on daily basis.”

Ali Zafar said majority of our labour workforce lack a life of dignity and basic standards of living. He added that the coronavirus pandemic has brought more miseries to these labourers especially daily wagers and that all of us must boost up our efforts for the betterment of the labourers and to help stop their exploitation.