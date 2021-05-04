Air quality remains ideal, healthy throughout April

The air quality in the federal capital was recorded healthy throughout the outgoing month of April as air pollutant ratio was recorded below safer limits. The air pollution was also less than April, 2020 during which lock down was imposed across the Capital amid Covid-19 pandemic rise. A monthly data projection of air quality, for April, 2021, released by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), the particulate of 2.5 (PM2.5) microns which was a hazardous ambient air pollutant causing chronic respiratory diseases and premature deaths was recorded lower than permissible limits. The PM2.5 was not only below National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per cubic meter rather World Health Organization (WHO) standard of 20 micrograms per cubic meter.













