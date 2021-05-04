Tareens get bail extension till May 19 in sugar scandal case

A banking court on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in the sugar scandal case till May 19.

Jahangir’s lawyer said that Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh has been made a part of the investigation team. “We should be given a chance to be a part of the investigation,” he said.

Speaking about the FIRs registered against his clients, the lawyer said the FIRs are against “the facts.” He said there were many errors related to the monetary figures in this case. The lawyer said it is possible that FIA may dismiss the case after its investigation is complete.

The court directed the authorities to complete the probe expeditiously, extended Jahangir and Ali Tareen’s bails by May 19 and adjourned the hearing.

Later talking to the media persons outside the court, Jahangir Tareen said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured his allies of “monitoring my matter personally”.

“The PM met my allies and the meeting concluded on a positive note. The allies conveyed their concerns to the premier at length, who assured that he would see the matter personally,” said Tareen.

“The premier assured that justice will be meted out,” the PTI leader said and hoped that Ali Zafar, the party’s counsel and a mediator in the case, will oversee the matter well and convey it to the prime minister.

Tareen made it clear that he isn’t afraid of an investigation [in his case], saying he’s not running away from the cases but is facing the courts. He noted that the probe has been ongoing for the last year. “We submitted, not one, but thousands of documents, [with the courts].”

“We never asked for the case to be abolished. We want a complete probe into the matter and for masses to see us emerge successfully.” The PTI leader reiterated that his case wasn’t a criminal case. “It is a business-related case related to SECP. It doesn’t involve use of the exchequer, and so everyone knows that there are other reasons behind it.” Tareen added that he wasn’t in contact with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) or the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). “I enjoy the support of many people from the PTI.”