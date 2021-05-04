Sindh warns of tougher restrictions if SOPs violated: Wahab

The Sindh government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said that the government would impose harsher restrictions if the people and businesses fail to follow the imposed coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Wahab, in a video statement released on Twitter on Monday, urged the people to understand the sensitivity of the situation as it could get out of control at any moment.

The spokesperson said the coronavirus situation is worsening with every passing day and to keep the virus at bay, the government has imposed certain restrictions.

“Despite taking some strict decisions, the government gave some relief to people — that they may live a normal life in line with SOPs,” he said. Unfortunately, people have violated the SOPs, he said, adding the offices and businesses that were allowed to operate are not following the government’s guidelines either.

“Restaurants, grocery stores, and medical stores that are operating are violating coronavirus SOPs,” he lamented. “I believe the government had imposed the restrictions for the benefit of the people […] but if you keep violating the SOPs, the government will be forced to impose harsher restrictions,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah presiding over a task force meeting on coronavirus at the CM House and observed that during the last seven days, the virus has hit new highs in Karachi District East where the detection rate has reached 22%, Hyderabad 19%, District South 13%, and Central 10%. He, therefore, directed the administration to take strict measures to implement the SOPs. Sharing district-wise weekly data of positive cases from April 26 to May 2, he disclosed that the 5,609 samples were tested in District East out of which 1,257 cases were recorded as positive. In Hyderabad, 1,336 cases were detected, 732 cases in District South, and 414 cases in District Central.

The positivity rare in District Korangi is 7%, while Malir, Sukkur, and Khairpur recorded 6%. The chief minister directed the commissioner Karachi to not allow any shop to operate after 6:00pm, except those which have been given exemptions.

The district administration, along with the army, sealed 330 shops, including a shopping centre, for violating the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) mandated by the government.

The administration of Karachi’s District South sealed the shops in the DHA Phase 2 neighbourhood. They explained that all the shops and the shopping mall were sealed due to the violation of coronavirus SOPs.

Apart from the action in the district south, the authorities also sealed 800 shops and a plaza at the MA Jinnah Road.

Shops were also sealed in Arambagh, Lyari, and fines were also imposed on the shops.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had directed the military — as well as police and Rangers — to help ensure that the SOPs regarding Covid-19 are being strictly implemented and followed.

In a televised address after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) over Covid-19, the prime minister had urged the masses to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus so that the situation remains under control and a lockdown of big cities is avoided.

“We have been instructing the people to follow SOPs but they neither have fear nor are cautious. Therefore, the pandemic is spreading rapidly,” he had said. “If you simply keep following SOPs and wearing masks from now on till Eid, then we will not have to take the extreme step of locking down cities, which India is, unfortunately, doing now,” he had added.