Govt asks private schools to grant 20pc concession in student fee

In order to provide relief to the parents of students studying in elite private institutions, the government has advised all private educational institutions to grant concession of 20 percent in monthly fee of students in view of closure of private schools due to spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the country. According to a letter issued to the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the concession in fee has been granted from April this year till re-opening of PEIs. However, the said concession policy is not applicable on PEIs charging monthly tuition fee less than Rs8,000. The letter said that the fee challan, if already issued or paid for the month of April/May this year contrary to the fee concession policy, needs to be adjusted in next month fee whereas parents, guardians are also advised to pay the fee in a timely manner.













