Khalilzad in Kabul amid rise in violence, uncertain peace process

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Monday on the fragile peace process.

Khalilzad arrived in Kabul amid reports of rise in violence in parts of the war-shattered country with no signs of progress in the peace process.

Afghan officials confirmed the Taliban attacks in Farah, Herat, Helmand and Nangarhar, killing and injuring dozens of security personnel.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed a series of attacks on security forces in a series of tweets.

Presidential Palace said Ghani in a meeting with Khalilzad emphasized the need to streamline the peace process with new realities, adding that peace is an urgency for the people and the government of Afghanistan. He said the process must be commensurate with the new realities of Afghanistan. Dr Abdullah tweeted that he had a detailed and meaningful meeting with Khalilzad and his accompanying delegation.

“We covered the #PeaceProcess & latest political & military developments. HE assured us of the US & its allies continued support to AFG & to the peace process,” he wrote on Twitter.