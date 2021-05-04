Balochistan bans all congregations as Covid-19 cases surge

Spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani has said that the province has imposed a ban on all sorts of congregations in light of the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The spokesperson, speaking to the media on Monday, said the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the province have quadrupled — forcing the government to impose a ban on all kinds of gatherings. While announcing the ban, the spokesperson said the government would take strict action against the people violating the ban. Shedding light on the severity of the situation, Shahwani said the rate of coronavirus cases had increased among women. “The movement of people on Balochistan’s border is being restricted,” he said. The commissioners have been directed to make oxygen cylinders available in the divisions, the spokesperson said. Pakistanis in Afghanistan and Iran can return home, but they will be tested for coronavirus upon arrival, he added.

Meanwhile, taking over the presser, DIG Quetta said the Youm-e-Ali processions would not be allowed to take place.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), two days ago, imposed a ban on Youm-e-Ali processions while it said majalis would be permitted under strict SOPs which are already in place for Ramazan.“Keeping in view the risk factor due to the ongoing surge in Covid-19 spread across the country and particularly in major urban centres, it was decided to ban all sort of processions while holding of Majalis has been permitted under strict COVID SOPs which are already in place for Ramazan ul Mubarik,” read an NCOC statement. The forum emphasised the need to engage religious scholars and community leaders at provincial and district levels for the implementation of these decisions.