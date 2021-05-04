Court adjourns LNG case till May 20

The Accountability Court-II (AC-II) of Islamabad on Monday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to implementation report of non bailable arrest warrants against two foreigner accused in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference till May 20. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case. The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor requested the court to grant more time for filing a report regarding the above matter, which was allowed by the judge. The co-accused had allegedly caused a loss worth Rs 21 billion to the exchequer in the graft reference.













