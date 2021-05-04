Opposition favouring rigging in polls by opposing electoral reforms: Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has alleged opposition to rigging in elections by opposing electoral reforms and said that the government wants transparent elections in the country whose results are acceptable for both winners and losers.

Transparent elections will strengthen the democracy and parliament in the country; he said adding opposition must give up stubbornness and ego-based politics.

The Governor Punjab was addressing a function at Iqbal Town Gulshan Block on Monday and later talking to the media. Mian Ahsan from Business Community, Political Secretary to Governor Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal and others were present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been talking about transparent elections in the country since day one, adding that now the government is inviting the opposition for dialogue regarding electoral reforms and electronic machine system, but the opposition has again refused to talk about electoral reform, which is also a denial of democracy.

Responding to a question, he said that the opposition, which has always demanded transparent elections, is now running away from electoral reforms and is in fact supporting electoral rigging in the country. “I once again urge the opposition parties to reconsider their stance and negotiate with the government for electoral reforms and the opposition parties must also fulfill their responsibility for transparent elections in the country,” he maintained.

Governor Punjab said that transparent elections in the country are the demand of every Pakistani, and the government is repeatedly inviting the opposition for dialogue regarding the transparent elections. The public is witnessing that the attitude of the opposition is not in line with democracy and national aspirations.

To another question about Coronavirus, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the number of Corona patients is increasing across the country. In these circumstances, the government has no option but to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs. “If everyone fulfils his responsibility, we will definitely succeed in defeating Corona. We salute everyone, including the doctors and medical staff who are battling Coronavirus on the frontline, he said.