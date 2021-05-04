Public complaints about revenue being resolved on priority

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, under the Revenue Awami Khidmat Service, the problems of public regarding revenue were being resolved on the first working day of every month, and in this regard, the 7th consecutive monthly services day was held at DC office where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali listened to the public complaints regarding revenue matters and directed the revenue officers for speedy solution of the applicants.

ADCR Fazal-i-Rabi, Assistant Commissioners Sadar and City Umar Maqbool, and Syed Ayub Bukhari, revenue department officers, assistant director of the Land Record City and the tehsildar, naib tehsildar, and patwaris were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that the delay in the matters of public would not be tolerated and responsible revenue officers and staff would be accountable. He said that the Department of Revenue was at the forefront of public service and holding Revenue Public Service Courts would not only solve the problems of the people but also increase their confidence. He said that the problems of the people under one roof are being addressed by listening to the problems related to the revenue department.

He said that speedy solutions of issues and grievances related to the revenue department, including issues of domicile, farad, registry, income certificate and other revenue matters are being solved on spot. He said that officers of the revenue department including Assistant commissioners and revenue officers and record center were also directed to ensure attendance in the court. Citizens can approach the concerned Tehsil Office on the first working day of every month for resolving revenue related issues.

He also went to the applicants and took feedback to them about solutions to their complaints. He said that the monitoring officers appointed by SMBR have also inspected the process of listening to public complaints. He also saw the presence of Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils via Information Technology. During the Awami Kidmat Revenue Services Kachri a total of 47 applicants identified the problems in Tehsil City and Sadar out of which 39 were solved on spot while the remaining applications were directed to be processed and reported within three days. The Katchries were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.