Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 4 May 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 104400 Rs. 95699 Rs. 91350 Rs. 78300 per 10 Gram Rs. 89510 Rs. 82050 Rs. 78321 Rs. 67133 per Gram Gold Rs. 8951 Rs. 8205 Rs. 7832 Rs. 6713

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

