Pakistan to get PPE from UNICEF to contain pandemic spread

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is set to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), worth $14.5 million to Pakistan to help contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

According to a document, the UNICEF Pakistan is supporting Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination, to procure PPEs test kits and medicines for a total value of $14.5 million with funding support from World Bank ($8.5 million), ADB ($0.5 million) and Gavi The Vaccine Alliance ( $5,5 million).

The PPEs will be distributed to hospitals, isolation centres, quarantine areas and frontline vaccinators. So far PPEs worth US$2 million have been delivered and handed over to MNHSR&C for distribution.

The UNICEF is arranging the shipment of more PPEs through WFP Transport Common Services to arrive through Karachi, starting 13 July, on behalf of MNHSR&C. The WFP flights are being made available for free to all Covid-19 response humanitarian actors. A total of 168 test kits(1,000 tests per kit) with a total value of US$ 2.4 million, funded from World Bank funding are expected to arrive in Pakistan.

Earlier, UNICEF helped establish 33 Basic Emergency Obstetric and New-born Care (EmONC) services in various areas of Sindh and Balochistan for providing round the clock medical aid to people of far-flung areas.

The main aim of establishing 24/7 Basic Emergency Obstetric and New-born Care (EmONC) services was to support the Health Departments in strengthening maternal, new-born and child health services to people.

As many as 33 health facilities provided in Sindh and Balochistan, including basic health units, rural health centres and district headquarters (DHQ) hospitals, said a document of UNICEF Pakistan.

In Tharparkar, government dispensaries were strengthened and upgraded to be able to deliver 24/7 basic EmONC services. Community-based maternal new-born child health (MNCH) interventions were implemented through community-based structures, including lady health workers (LHWs) and social mobilisers, said UNICEF Pakistan.

The 33 health facilities were also supported with supplies and equipment, the labour rooms were fully equipped, minor repairs and health workers. To address the frequent power failure issues, six health facilities in Tharparkar were equipped with solar systems, the document of UNICEF Pakistan added.