UNITING MUSLIM UMMAH AGAINST ISLAMOPHOBIA

Muslim Ummah is confronting three major problems for varying periods which are lingering ,unresolved and burning issues of Kashmir and Palestine and the mounting threat to the humanity in general and Muslims in particular in the form of increasing menace of Islamophobia in the name of so-called freedom of expression.

There is marked difference in the respect which the believers of Islam and other regions and faiths have for their prophets and messengers of Allah. Muslim believers respect from their hearts all Messengers of Allah from Hazrat Adam to Last of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Their faith remains incomplete if they do not respect to any of them. They have the greatest respect and love from depth of their hearts for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and cannot stand any one showing disrespect and indulging in blasphemy of the Holy Prophet. Words are not enough to explain the highest esteem in which the Muslims hold their Holy Prophet (PBUM).As compared to this, the believers of other religions and faiths not only show disrespect, ridicule and insult their prophets but also show disrespect to the Last of the Prophet of Almighty Allah thus indulging in blasphemy which has come to be known as Islamophobia a menace which is increasing in the western world in the name of freedom of expression. In doing so, they hurt sentiments and feelings of the Muslims the world over but they do not care anything about this.

Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about the menace of Islamophobia at least twice during last couple of days while addressing a function and address to the nation from the Federal Capital calling for unity among Muslim Ummah and suggesting to the heads of 50 Muslim states to unanimously give a call to boycott of trade with any western country where blasphemy is committed and Islamophobia resorted to at the official level or privately in order to put a stop to blasphemy. Even boycotting of products of any country promoting Islamophobia will be like hitting the economy of that particular country and will be more effective than merely breaking up of diplomatic relations.

Apparently this is a gigantic task which the PM has taken upon him and also pledged to lead the campaign himself. Still it is a positive move in the right direction as collective voice of the Islamc world will certainly and surely will carry more weight and impact than that of Pakistan alone.

In all fairness, Prime Minister Imran Khan can very easily be ranked to be amongst the first leaders of the Islamic world to raise the issue of Islamophobia at international level and continues to forcefully raise his voice for effectively combating this scourge and calling upon the Western countries and their leaders to show respect to the sentiments of the Muslims who cannot stand blasphemy being committed in any manner for their most loved and respect Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

And he continues to raise his voice against Islamophobia in an unending manner availing every opportunity when he is addressing an international gathering or form.

Tackling the menace of Islamophobia was the main theme of his address at the 14th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) held in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in June 2019, within months pf his coming into power only in August 2018.

This was followed by his maiden address to the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York in September 2019 when he mentioned that trends of nationalism, increased global tensions and giving rise to racial and religious hatred and violence against vulnerable minorities had accentuated Islamophobia, Muslims continue to be targeted with impunity in many countries, our shrines are being destroyed, our Prophet (PBUH) insulted, the Holy Quran burnt and all this was being done in the name of freedom of speech. It was o this occasion that the PM called upon the world form to declare an “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” , build a coalition to fight this scourge which, most unfortunately splits the humanity.

In his virtual address to the 75th UN General Assembly session in September 2020 (due to the pandemic of Covid-19), the Prime Minister of Pakistan had called for willful provocations and incitement to hate and violence must be universally outlaws and repeated his demand declaration of an International Day to combat the menace of Islamophobia.

Continuing his efforts to highlight the evil impact of Islamophobia in the western world mainly, the PM addressed letters to the leaders of all Muslim countries in October and November 2020 wherein he had listed an agenda for collective action by the Muslim Ummah against Islamophopbia. He had, as the record goes, also demanded a ban on Islamophobia in any form and manner on Facebook in his letter addressed to CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg . It is quite appreciable that like he has been raising voice for the right of self-determination for the Kashmiris, the PM has also been raising the issue of Islamophobia at all other international forums from time to time including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) .

Intense diplomatic efforts of Pakistan for months together have started showing positive response from the Muslim Ummah as towards end of last year, a key resolution was adopted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) obviously at the initiative of Pakistan.

According to the information available from official quarters concerned, the 47th OIC Coucil of Foreign Ministers meeting held in lkast week of November 2020 in Niamey, Niger, a Pakistan-led resolution on Islamophobia was was unanimously adopted. The resolution among other things authorized the OIC Permanent Missions in New York to jointly table a resolution in the UN General Assembly for designating March 15 as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” , urged the OIC Member States to organize and support various high-visibility events aimed at effectively increasing awareness at all levels about curbing Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred, reaffirmed that desecration of the Holy Quran and reprinting of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) were not legitimate expression of the right of freedom of expression and opinion under international human rights law, called on the OIC Secretary General to continue monitoring the phenomenon of Islamophobia by strengthening the scope of Islamophobia Observatory and taking necessary steps for building a common position of the Muslim Ummah on this issue and also called upon the UN Secretary General to initiate a global dialogue on countering rising Islamophobia and promoting inter-faith harmony.

In accordance with the mandate given by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan is continuously pursuing quite actively with other Islamic countries and UN Member States to table an OIC Resolution at the UN General Assembly on “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” .

Furthermore, Pakistan also joined the OIC Group in New York only last month i.e. March 2021 to commemorate the OIC-designated International Day to Combat Islamophia. Foreigtn Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi owing to prevailing third wave of epidemic of COVID-19 contributed a video statement to this even in addition of his message also during second week of March 2021 regarding the OIC-designated International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Needless to say that as pledged by the Prime Minister, Pakistan will continue to utilize all available avenues at the bilateral and multi-lateral levels to persistently and effectively keep countering Islamphobia.

It is a long drawn battle. But a beginning in the right direction in a positive manner has been made at the initiative of Pakistan. The continuous efforts by entire Muslim Ummah in this regard may start showing some signs of impact here and there sooner or later, please.

Pakistan’s missions and embassies abroad particularly in the western countries also need to be actively involved in inter-action with intelligentsia, public leaders, media people and elected representatives telling them repeatedly emphatically that if holocaust is not mentioned and talked about in the West, Islamophobia is not acceptable by the Muslim Ummah and believers are ready to die rather than withstanding blashoemy by anyone in respect of their most respected and loved Holy Prophet (PBH).

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) ,Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com