KP CM meets women MPAs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday met with women members of the Provincial Assembly and discussed with them the present political situation besides provincial government plans and reform initiatives for public welfare. The chief minister while talking to the MPAs, said the provincial government would soon launch a health card-style ration card scheme. He said that under the ration card scheme, free rations would be provided to deserving families. He said the free rations would be delivered to deserving families on a monthly basis. This scheme will be a milestone in fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the establishment of a welfare state. The PTI government was truly a people-friendly government as it not only thought of the poor but also took practical steps for their welfare, Mahmood Khan said. The women MPAs assured the chief minister for their fullest cooperation in addressing the problems being faced by the poor and needy people. They were of the view that such ration cards would provide ration to the poor and needy peoples through a dignified way. The women MPAs said that like the health card, it would prove another revolutionary step taken by the PTI government in the province.













