Media significance can’t be refuted in present era: AJK president

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the media and the youth have a great role to project Kashmir cause across the world. The AJK president expressed these views in a message of greeting to Dr Lubna Zaheer on assuming the office of Chairperson Film & Broadcasting Department of the University of Punjab. The AJK president expressed the hope that in the chair of Dr Lubna Zaheer, the film and broadcasting department would steadfastly grow and would play an effective role in providing the best manpower to journalism, drama, and the film industry of the country. He said that the significance of the media cannot be refuted in the present era. Not only news media but entertainment media have also a specific role in creating awareness and the opinion building, he added. The state president expressed the hope that the film and broadcasting department of the University of Punjab will impart education and training to its youth on the lines that these youth, besides promoting religious values as well as constitutional and democratic values, will play an active role in projecting Kashmir cause across the world, and through radio, television, film, and digital media, they will place the Kashmir case before the world. He went on to say that the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are striving for freedom and justice. They are being crippled by the Indian forces and have become victims of Indian state violence.













