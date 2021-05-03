Bipartisan US Bill promise economic benefits to Pakistan and Afghanistan

Pak-US Business Council Sunday said a bipartisan bill moved in the US Senate on Friday to establish duty free export zones along Pak-Afghan border, will promise economic benefits to both countries and boost US efforts to promote peace in the region. Lauding the move in the US Senate, founder chairman Pak US Business Council and President SAARC chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik said the bill would establish Reconstruction Opportunity Zones ( ROZs) in Pakistan and Afghanistan’s border regions to allow certain products from these areas to enter the US duty free. He said bill would generate economic opportunities for the people of these war torn areas and lay the groundwork for a more stable region. He said ROZs would export textiles and apparel goods to the United States without paying duties.He said the US goods trade deficit with Pakistan , a 56th largest trade partner is $1.3 billion in 2019 while two way goods trade is $6.6 billion in same period which speaks of sorry state of affairs.













