Raaziq Group of Businesses launches new E-Commerce portal, Reana

Raaziq Group, one of the largest privately owned conglomerates in Pakistan, is proud to announce the launch of Reana, an E-Commerce portal. The platform hosts a wide range of products and aims to utilize the most modern technology and its core competence in logistics to provide its customers with a unique experience. With a strong focus on inventory management and rapid delivery systems, Reana is leaning on its inherent capability, capacity and competence to provide a distinct shopping experience. The platform launches today with up to 40% discounts on some of the largest brands in the beauty and skincare business such as L’Oréal, Huda Beauty, MAC, The Body Shop among others. Reana aims to expand its portfolio of available products constantly and consistently, ensuring its customer base has access to an ever-increasing variety of products, all in one place.

“I feel honoredto introduceReana, a state-of-the-art E-Commerce portal in Pakistan. With Reana, we aim to break the cycle of negativity surrounding online shopping due low-quality products and services. Reana aims to repurpose the E commerce industry by focusing on the things consumers value the most; quality, speed and reliability. It sounds simple but, as with any of our businesses, a lot of thought and method has gone into putting this platform together. We have drawn special inspiration from the challenges being faced by people in a pandemic-stricken world, and have engineered our business to constantly adapt to make life as easy as possible for our consumers” said Mr. Ammar Khan, C.E.O Raaziq Group.