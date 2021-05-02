Kaya Scodelario reveals director asked her to bare all to win film part

Kaya Scodelario has told how a director she was auditioning for promised the job to whoever agreed to go naked first – even though the film didn’t contain nudity.

The Skins star opened up about her experiences in the industry in a series of Twitter posts in which she expressed fears that young actors have been conditioned to think it’s normal to be measured by how good their bodies are.

Scodelario said she was once invited to an audition where all she had to do was strip, and that for another part in which it was between her and another woman, a director said the role would go to whoever agreed to bare all first.

She tweeted: “I had a audition for a job a few years ago. It said, ‘She just needs to come in. Take her clothes off and that’s all.’ I was terrified.

“Luckily I have an agent who swiftly said there was no way that was going to happen. This was a big movie. A big director. A big ‘opportunity’.”

Scodelario, 29, went on: “Different casting, between me and another actress. Both worked very hard to impress this notoriously difficult director, auditioned multiple times.

“He emailed our agents ‘whoever agrees to go nude 1st gets the job’.

“The movie had no nudity in it. He just wanted 2 see who’d say yes.”

The star said “MANY MANY young actors do not have the safely net of a caring agent to protect them”.

“They will assume that it is normal for an actresses worth to be measured by the body they have,” she said.

“By the amount of skin they are willing to show.

“We have been conditioned to believe this.”

Scodelario said she was likely to feel “scared” about having tweeted about her experiences.

“You know what’s f*****?” she asked.

“I’m going to wake up in the morning with anxiety about tweeting. Despite the fact that I haven’t named names. I’m still going to feel scared.

“The women who come forward openly are so brave. I am in awe of you all.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Scodelario rose to fame playing Effy in Skins and starred as Teresa in the Maze Runner film series.

She also appeared in 2017’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.