Perception management needed

Its has become fashionable to label Pakistan Armed Forces as ‘Assassins’ ‘Land Grabbers’ and ‘King-Makers’ etc. Be it a ‘Journalist’ or the ‘Judge’ or for that matter a ‘Politician’ the language of the charges is nearly the same. Forum may be a ‘Court Room’ ‘Social Media’ or a ‘Press Conference.’ I think it is time to put the things in perspective.

Pakistan Armed Forces are unique in the performance of their tasks and have been engaged on multiple fronts since their formation with the creation of Pakistan in 1947. Defending the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of the newly independent states to the safeguarding the national unity in aid of civil power, Pakistan Armed Forces have never been out of action.

Pakistan Armed Forces have been through nearly all formats of military warfare. Ice-covered glacial wars in Siachen to sea warfare, irregular warfare to all-out conventional war, nuclear brinkmanship to hybrid warfare, and civil insurgencies to counterterrorism warfare, Pakistan Armed Forces have participated in all seasons of warfare. If losing war to India in 1971 (for multiple reasons), which led to the creation of Bangladesh was a heartbreak, winning war against terrorism is a satisfying act. If India’s nuclear acquisition was threatening Pakistan’s existence, establishment of full spectrum nuclear deterrence regime is a highly distinguished achievement.

Often blamed for political interference due to regular intervention and direct military rule, Pakistan’s Armed Forces have been actively involved in nation-building. Be it the conduct of search, rescue and rehabilitation after earthquakes or the floods, or the cleaning of canals and sewage system of Karachi, Pakistan Armed Forces are ever-present, at call by the civil authorities or even at their own assessment of the situation without waiting for a legal approval to enter. Presently also, Pakistan Armed Forces have been called out to assist the civil government to enforce Pandemic SOPs.

It is a forgone conclusion that Pakistan Armed Forces have a role to maintain unity in all political units of the State as well as some semblance of the governance in Pakistan. Interestingly, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first Pakistani leader who openly acknowledges Armed Forces’ role in many areas of governance without saying that it has no role to play. The latest being Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in fighting Pandemic and Locusts attack alongside Federal and Provincial governments, duly acknowledged by the Chief Executive.

Civil-military relations are most widely discussed subject in Pakistan’s print, electronic, and now social media. The international media also does not shy from discussing the subject with interest and often projecting a negative image of Pakistan Armed Forces for the same reason. Pakistan Armed Forces consider it their right to intervene in preserving national unity, national security, and even good governance. On the other hand, civilian complex, which is often led by family dynasties, desires that Armed Forces should help them come into power and then only support their rule without any kind of interference in any matters related to State affairs. There is considerable difference in the thought process of the two complexes and often causes uneasiness and friction leading to political instability and even military takeover which has never been for less than eight years in the past.

I have a problem with the people who do not have courage to take names and label the State and its Institutions for all the wrong doings. The same cannot be done in any other state in the developed world or even in the developing world. It is so easy to call this great country, Pakistan, a gutter, or a place not liveable for the elites. But the same people would die to get power in the same gutter at whatever it may cost to them.

I do not understand the motives of Army bashers. They are the ones who boast their backdoor contacts with the same Army, come into power with the support of same Army and yet blame them for everything once in Opposition or when not getting any positive response from the same Army.

Imagine a Journalist claiming that he helped General Bajwa to get promoted. Please explain to the nation as to why did you do that in the first place? Secondly, what kind of Decision-Making mechanism was in place where a Journalist was able to persuade a Prime Minister to promote an Army General to the position of strength. If General Bajwa was so good at that time, what wrong has he done now? Perhaps, he has told you to mind your business and let me do my job, please.

If that is the case, please tell the truth to the people whom you are addressing in your messages. But do not blame the State and its Institutions, because the people of Pakistan value the contributions of its Armed Forces and love this great country, Pakistan.

The writer is the author of the book ‘Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan’ published by Peter Lang, New York