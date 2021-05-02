Strategic resource allocation

Developed nations take a lead over developing nations because of their wisdom to allocate resources. It is not just the allocation of these resources that must be monitored, but how, when, and where should such resources be allocated. One wonders how well resources were designated that resulted in the construction of the towering skyscrapers of New York City, the commitment to keep Dubai clean, and the passion to retain the beauty of Turkey. It did not happen overnight. Years of planning, hard work accompanied with a vision were needed to construct cities known for their architecture, cleanliness, and technology.

Change does not happen overnight. It is a process of continuous planning and organising, promise and passion, dexterity and diligence, that is added into the idea and vision. Through these processes, the focus remains on utilising resources to create a future that an individual or a nation wants.

One example is the refurbishment of Beijing’s Sanyuan Bridge or Sanyuanqiao. The renovation began on November 13, 2015, and the process ended within 43 hours. This included over 1300 tons of new surfacing for the bridge that was transported to the construction site to replace the old surface. Similarly, on November 8, 2016, a 30-metre (98 feet) sinkhole was formed on a busy street in Fukuoka, Japan. The sinkhole disrupted utilities such as power, water supply, and phone signals. However, after 48 hours, the sinkhole was repaired and utilities were restored. These two examples speak volumes of the commitment the concerned authorities show in the face of challenges. Furthermore, they also show how resources are allocated to achieve goals.

Resource allocation does not mean identifying a resource and deploying it. It means that after recognising, it must be explored (if equipment/land), trained (if human resource), measured for return (if capital), and then allocated it accordingly. Unfortunately, in Pakistan resources are taken for granted by those sitting at the helms of affairs. Resources are in fact assets. All employees in an organisation must be trained in their domain of specialisation to better perform official and professional tasks. If the employees continue to work at their current position without the motivation to learn new things, they will be replaced by those who are more efficient and effective than them.

Furthermore, a piece of land if ignored may keep the owner (individual or an organisation) from utilising the benefits had a commercial or a private entity were to be constructed on it. Similarly, if a human resource is ignored by an organisation, it will become less productive, becomes a liability to the organisation, or is compelled to leave an organisation in pursuit of better opportunities. The same is the case with capital. If capital (financial, human, manufacturing, social, intellectual, and natural) is under-utilised or misused, it brings adverse results. It is under-utilised and ignored when corruption, lack of opportunities prevent the resource to work at an optimum rate.

Any resource works at its best when certain factors are aligned. The owner of the resource (individual/organisation) is aware of the resources’ importance. The owner must know how to best protect and utilise it and how to promote it once it has been developed. In the case of a human, the resource could be the individuals’ skills development, career enhancement, financial management, among others. For an organisation, it would be the development of the workforce, acquiring clients, expanding businesses, capital assets, etc. The process of identifying resources and utilising them must be learned, explored, and implemented at all levels of our personal and professional lives. It keeps us ahead of our competition and the changing times.

The writer is a fiction writer, columnist and author of Divided Species – a sci-fi story set in Karachi