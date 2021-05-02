PM offers opp talks on electoral reforms

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday once again reiterated that the government is determined to introduce reforms in the electoral system with the use of latest technology to bring transparency and credibility to the voting process.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister invited the opposition to sit with the government and select from the available electronic voting machine (EVM) models to restore elections credibility. He referred to result of recent by-election in NA-249 which has been disputed by different political parties, and said that use of technology will strengthen the democratic system in the country.

The prime minister mentioned that for a year now, they have been asking the opposition parties to cooperate and help reform the present electoral system. “Unfortunately, no substantive reforms were put in place. Technology & use of Electronic Voting Machines are the only answer to reclaim credibility of elections. I invite the Opposition to sit with us & select from EVM models we have available to restore our elections credibility,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle. “Our govt is determined & we will put in place reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency & credibility to our elections & strengthen our democracy,” he said.

The prime minister further observed that apart from 1970 elections, doubts over the credibility of results have been raised in every election. “In NA 249 by-election, despite a low turnout, all parties are crying foul & claiming rigging. Same happened in Daska recently & in Senate elections. In fact, apart from 1970 election, in every election claims of rigging have raised doubts over credibility of election results,” he said in a related tweet.

The prime minister further said that United States former president Donald Trump’s team did everything to dispute the presidential election, but no irregularity was detected since technology was used in the election. “Trump’s team did everything to dispute 2020 presidential election result; but bec (because) technology used in electoral process not one irregularity was found. For a year now we have been asking the Opposition to cooperate with us & help reform our present electoral system,” he posted in another tweet.

The prime minister recalled his party’s 126-day sit-in, demanding a probe into four constituencies. “In 2013 there were 133 NA constituencies’ disputes before elec (election) tribunals. We asked for examination of just 4 constituencies’ votes & in all 4 rigging was established. But it took us a yr (year) & a 126-days dharna to get a Judicial Comm (commission) which found over 40 faults in conduct of elections,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should go for re-election instead of vote recount in NA- 249. In a statement issued here, he said the ECP did well by issuing a stay order.

Fawad said turnout in NA-249 constituency was very low as a total of 21 per cent registered votes were cast and the winning candidate secured less than five per cent of the total votes polled. The minister opined that such an election would be a joke with democracy. “Everyone knew the situation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and all parties have criticized the victory of PPP candidate in NA 249. The losing party in every election criticizes the winner, and demands re-election,” the minister said.

Imran Khan, Fawad said, is the only leader who has repeatedly stressed the need to reach a consensus on the issue. “We have invited political parties to discuss the issue of electoral reforms,” he said, adding that if the opposition is not ready for electoral reforms, it should not cry foul.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also said there is need to use modern technology for removing loopholes in the elections and ensuring transparency. He said reservations about the elections could be addressed by introducing electronic voting system in the country. “Electronic voting system is used almost all over the world … we have to adopt modern technology to resolve such issues,” he maintained. He said all the political parties should sit-together for bringing electoral reforms and make the system transparent. Every political party should play its due role in the parliament for the purpose, he said, adding that the government is ready to sit with all the stakeholders as it wants to hold the general elections of 2023 in a free, fair and transparent manner.