PM cancels today’s live phone calls session

Prime Minister Imran Khan has cancelled a live phone calls session, scheduled to be held today, at the last minute. Sources told Daily Times that the prime minister was advised to cancel the program for the time being as he had too much media exposure at the moment. The prime minister has been accepting phone calls from the general public and directly responding to their queries during the scheduled sessions. Anyone wishing to ask the prime minister a question had to make a call at the designated landline number. The premier’s conversation with people during such sessions was broadcast live on television, radio and digital media. The last time the prime minister took calls from people was on April 3, 2021. It is worth mentioning here that during his first speech after victory in 2018 general elections, Imran Khan had said that he will be answerable before the people twice a month.













