Number of centres being increased to vaccinate 80,000 daily: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial government is increasing the number of vaccination centres to vaccinate 80,000 people daily. The provincial health minister said this while chairing a high-level meeting to review the emerging coronavirus situation in the province on Saturday.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, senior member of Board of Revenue, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), and senior military and civil officials were present in the meeting, while provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bukht joined the meeting via video link.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government is ensuring uninterrupted supply of oxygen in Punjab. “We are in complete coordination with private hospitals for treatment of the Covid-19 patients. Compliance with SOPs is being ensured in cities having higher positivity ratio,” she said. She said that there will be no compromise on the lives of people and joint efforts are being made to overcome the pandemic. The meeting was informed that all institutions are working in collaboration for the control of the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab. Due to rising number of cases, the government has made corresponding increase of facilities in public sector hospitals and the situation is being monitored continuously in Punjab. The meeting was informed that staff is being doubled at vaccination centres to cope with increasing rush. As per directions from the NCOC, the SOPs are being implemented and special focus is on the gradual scale up of vaccination of people. Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner Lahore Division and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department presented details of actions taken for the control of the Pandemic in Punjab.