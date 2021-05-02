Sindh launches ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday launched ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’ for the welfare of labourers in the province. The launching ceremony of Benazir Mazdoor Card through National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was held at the Chief Minister House in Karachi.

Under the scheme, over 600,000 registered workers in the province would be able to obtain all necessary facilities and benefits including education, health, marriage grants, financial assistance, and scholarships. Furthermore, the family of the labourer will be given compensation in case of accidental death. This programme includes all types of labourers, including construction workers, hotel workers, domestic workers or anyone working on daily wages across the province.

The agreement for the Benazir Mazdoor Card was signed between the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) and NADRA. The labourers will get these cards from NADRA and the programme will also computerise the registration of labourers and their families.