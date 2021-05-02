No compromise on blasphemy laws: Ashrafi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said there would be no compromise on the blasphemy laws, as all the Ulema and religious leaders rejected the resolution passed by the European Union in the regard.

Addressing a press conference here at the Muthida Ulema Board Seerat Academy, he said the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Islamophobia was that of the entire Muslim World.

No one could be allowed to blasphemy of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) in the name of freedom of speech or religion and any violence in that regard was also not tolerable, he added.

A negative discussion continued in the European Union regarding Islamophobia and blasphemy, Ashrafi said.

The SAPM said no body in Pakistan was allowed question the non-Muslims about their religion. “Our courts take decisions on the basis of facts, law and justice,” he added.

He invited the European states’ ambassadors to review the baseless reports about Pakistan as some elements wanted to play with its integrity and solidarity, and the sentiments of its people.

Ashrafi said the international propaganda on forced conversions in Pakistan was baseless. If some elements were found involved such activities, they would be sentenced, he added.

He said complaints of forced religious conversion of many of girls had been lodged, but no evidence was provided in the courts.

To a question, he said the law would take its due course without any discrimination against the followers of any religious school of thought involved in violence.

Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit visit Saudi Arabia in the last 10 days of Ramazan.

He urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures for their protection from Covid-19 and prayed for early elimination of the pandemic.

He said talks could not be resumed with India without ending the reign of terror and brutalities in the Indina Illegally Occupied Jamm & Kashmir. He urged the world to force India to change its attitude regarding Kashmir.

Ashrafi said Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on one same day in the country like the holy month of Ramazan.