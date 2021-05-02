China, Turkey start work on new warships for Pakistan Navy

China and Turkey are preparing new warships for Pakistan to help modernise the naval force of the South Asian nation.

According to details, China has begun construction of a third 054A frigate for the Pakistan Navy. A ceremony to this effect was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard.

On the other hand, keel laying ceremony of the second MILGEM Class Corvette being constructed for the Pakistan Navy was held at Istanbul Naval Shipyard in Turkey.

Chief Naval Overseer Pakistan Navy Commodore Ehsan Ahmed Khan speaking at the ceremony said the event is a defining moment to further cement the friendship between the two strategically aligned nations.

Pakistan Navy has concluded a contract for construction of four corvettes fitted with state of the art surface, sub-surface and anti-air weapons and sensors integrated through an advanced Network Centric Combat Management System.

The induction of corvettes will become a core element of Pakistan Navy’s kinetic response to traditional and non-traditional challenges and to maintain balance of power in the Indian Ocean Region.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy said both the ships being prepared by China and Turkey will be laced with modern technology, equipment and sensors. The spokesperson said the induction of these ships into the fleet will further strengthen the country’s maritime defence and help maintain balance of power in the region.