10,000 loans provided under Kamyab Jawan Programme

The government has completed the first target of providing 10,000 loans, worth Rs8 billion, to the youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme. Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said this in a tweet on Saturday. Terming it just the beginning, Dar said, “Our aim is that every youth of the country benefits from the Kamyab Jawan Programme.” Dar highlighted that the programme offers subsidised loans to young entrepreneurs for self-employment schemes. The programme would uplift the youth by offering opportunities to utilise their entrepreneurial potential to the fullest, he added. Dar also underlined the special measures for the provision of modern education to the youth of the country, saying the government has launched a skill development programme to impart technical and vocational training to the youth to enhance employment opportunities for them. He said that the program has been developed to provide self-employment opportunities to unemployed youth and contribute towards small and medium enterprises (SMEs) growth. Meanwhile, in a tweet, Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood expressed the confidence this programme will transform Pakistan’s industry and economy.













