Minister urges opposition to support election reforms

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib told the media at Circuit House in Faisalabad on Saturday that in the recent by-elections in Karachi, the winning candidate would reach the Assembly with only 5% of the polled votes. With so many votes, one cannot gauge the popularity of any party. We have to move towards election reforms and e-voting. The opposition should join hands with the government for election reforms. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave an opportunity to middle-class people to come forward, On Labor Day, he greeted the workers. The minister said smart lockdown during the corona epidemic did not stop daily wage earners. Up to 12 million people were financially supported under the Ehsas Kifalat program. People below the poverty line have been included in the awareness programme. Shelter homes have been set up for laborers in major cities. Old age benefit revenue and pension increased. The previous governments had turned Faisalabad into a textile graveyard We have given relief to the textile sector and Relief has been given to the industry which uses more electricity for higher production.













