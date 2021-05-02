Cash and valuables stolen from Naundero

Cash and valuables were stolen in Bharchoond village on Saturday, after thieves barged into the house of Zulfiqar Ali Channo.

As per the details, the thieves stole 10 tola gold ornaments, over one lac rupees cash, two cellular phones and escaped. Accordingly, Naundero police were informed but they did nothing to recover either the stolen material or to follow the footprints of the criminals.

The villagers took out a rally and held a protest demonstration in front of Benazir Bhutto Press Club Saturday, shouted slogans against the incompetent police officers of Naundero demanding recovery of all the looted material without loss of time. The protesters included Noshad Junejo, Sheeraz Channo, Zahid Narejo, Rab Dino Kharos, Khalid Bhutto, Zamir Arbani, Zulfiqar Channo and others.

Channo told DailyTimes that thieves crossed the boundary wall of his house and stole costly material including cash and fled but police have done nothing as yet despite timely information. He said cops are keeping me on false and fabricated commitments,in fact they have done nothing concrete yet to recover the stolen goods or to arrest the accused involved in theft. He said thefts have increased manifold in the hometown of martyred Bhutto leaders which need to be curbed with iron hands of law once for law so that residents could sleep at night comfortably.