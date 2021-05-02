Water crisis worsens in Sindh’s Larr Region

With the drastic decrease in the flow of water at the Kotri Barrage, Sindh’s tail-end areas are squaring up with water scarcity making the situation arduous for the residents of these areas.

According to details, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, and Tando Mohammad Khan are the worst affected districts owing to acute water shortage. The average flow of water into different water channels from Kotri Barrage has reduced to 5000 cusecs that is inadequate for the vast population of the tail-end areas.

As per the information received from District Irrigation Department Thatta KB, Upper Feeder was getting 2170 cusecs water against its need that was 8000 cusecs however Akram water channel and Old Flary channel continue to receive less amount of water that has made the allocation of water durable for irrigation department.

On the other hand, owing to the annual closure of the water channels for desilting and maintenance the water canals supplying water to the agricultural lands in the district have dried up and the growers feared that if the scarcity continued the district would be facing a drought-like situation.

Mohammad Buksh Khaskeli a local grower said that if the irrigation water was not supplied timely their land would turn barren and their livelihood would come to standstill.

The urban population of the district is withstanding the worst water crisis as well. People in Thatta town, Mirpur Sakro, Ghulamullah, and other areas have to procure water by paying a heavy amount and those who cannot afford to buy have to walk long distances to fetch water for themselves.

Hyder Shoro, a social activist, said that amid water scarcity, in the area, people were under compulsion to buy water at a high price and the tanker mafia was taking advantage of the situation. He urged authorities concerned to take steps for saving a large population from looming disaster.