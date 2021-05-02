Govt promoting business-friendly policies

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government was successfully promoting the culture of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ for establishing a strong industrial-based national economy and increasing exports as well. She stated this while addressing the participants of a seminar held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SCCI) in connection with the International Labour Day on Saturday. She said that the labourers and industrial workers were playing a role of backbone in

strengthening the national economy. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had focused on the promotion of SMEs sector by providing a special package of maximum trade and export-related incentives. Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a special task force to flourish the industry by taking all the stakeholders on board.

She said that ease of doing business was the policy, which carried amicable solutions to the revival of the inherited sick economy in Pakistan.

She said that the government was promoting a good mutual working relationship between the employees and the employers to keep the industrial wheel moving ahead.

Dr Firdous said that government’s policies would be helpful in establishing a strong industrial base in the country, besides developing good working relationships between the employers and the employees as well.

She said the government would also announce “One Window Operation” facilities for the industrial sector, besides making sincere efforts for protecting the rights of everyone, especially the traders, industrialists, exporters, industrial workers, and labourers.

“There will be no compromise on the rights of workers,” she remarked. She said that a strong industrial base was also vital for boosting and increasing the national exports, adding that all impediments would be removed from the way of promotion of exports.

She assured that all problems of SMEs sector would be resolved amicably. The SACM said that economic and industrial boost was top of the economical agenda of the government, for which, the government

was taking the business community into confidence. Dr Firdous said the government was fully aware of the problems of business community and making sincere efforts for their

early solution.

She paid rich tributes to the labourers and expressed complete solidarity with them. She said the government was making all-out sincere efforts for protecting the basic rights of the labourers, saying that the labourers were the backbone of national economy as well.