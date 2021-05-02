Govt vows to ensure social protection of labourers

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the government is committed to ensure more secure working conditions and social protection for the workers.

As the world observed Labour Day on Saturday, the prime minister took to Twitter to pay tribute to all the industrial, agricultural and informal economy workers, including those working overseas. “My government knows the challenges they all face, especially in Covid pandemic, & we are committed to ensuring safer, more secure working conditions & social protection for them,” the prime minister said. He said that that May 1 reminds them of the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of the workers who laid down their lives for upholding their fundamental rights and for a fair working environment. “The day symbolizes the dignity of labour and at the same time, it also provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour, both inland and abroad, towards nation-building,” he said. “Our religion lays special emphasis upon the principles of social justice and respect for rights of workers. There are numerous ahadiths highlighting rights of the workers, provision of adequate wages and ensuring fair treatment to the working class,” he added.

Imran Khan said that the present government is committed to improving the working and living conditions of workers through a better work environment, provision of housing and education facilities and extending health coverage to them and their families. “The government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to curtail delays in providing relief to the workers,” he said.

The prime minister said that keeping in view the requirements of the labour market, the present government has also embarked upon programs of vocational training and skills development to enable workers to get their due share in job markets within and outside the country. He said that the government is fully aware of the challenges Covid-19 has been posing to the lives of the workers, particularly the daily wagers. “Our policy of striking a balance between the lives and the livelihoods is aimed at enabling the workforce to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic,” he added.

Imran Khan said that they own their labourers and are fully cognizant of their responsibilities towards them. “We are committed to ensure that benefits of economic progress translate into prosperity of all sections of the population including the workers,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s mission is to change the lives of the working class and the downtrodden. In his message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he said Ehsaas programme and housing sector development initiatives are a strong proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s heartfelt commitment to the welfare of workers. He said that May 1 is the day of workers who demand their legitimate rights from the world as the working class is the architect of human development and civilization.

Chaudhry Fawad opined that only the development of the worker and the protection of his rights can guarantee the collective development of society and the well-being of the people. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made the poor workers guests of the state by arranging shelter homes and Langar Khanas for those sleeping on the streets hungry. He said that during ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the focus of Imran Khan’s thinking was well being of the working class.