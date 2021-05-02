FPCCI calls on trade, industry to follow SOPs

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s ruling group BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar has asked the traders to strictly follow the government’s SOPs in markets for curbing the spread of deadly coronavirus and averting halt of the industrial wheel. Moreover, there is also need to speed up vaccination process, especially for the industry workers in the country, for the smooth operation of trade and industry, he added. “The businessmen themselves have to ensure a strict implementation of the standard operating procedures in markets and commercial areas in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, he said and warned that the third wave of coronavirus had spread to dangerous levels and the situation demanded that the business community play a role in strict compliance with the SOPs in business areas to control further Covid-19 infections.”













