Govt plans to build standard airport in GB to boost tourism

Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatehullah Khan Saturday said that PTI-led government is planning to build a new international standard airport in Gilgit to meet the requirements of international tourists and demand from domestic investors.

The construction of state of the art new airport in region would help boost country’s exports as well as domestic and foreign tourism, he said while speaking to PTV news channel. The government is identifying key issues in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said, adding, government has announced a historic multi-billion package for the G-B, which would usher in a new era of progress in the region.

The government wants to bring under-developed areas at par with the developed areas. There is a need for exploiting huge potential of tourism existing in Gilgit Baltistan, he mentioned.

Pakistan was a safe tourist destination and it was the best time to take advantage of the improved security situation and other conditions, he added. Replying to a question about development package, he said under the package, projects in various sectors will not only herald a new chapter of development and progress in GB but will also help address the problems of the region and create numerous employment opportunities.

Under the package, power generation and local distribution 4G networks would further strengthen, while tourism connectivity would also improve, he highlighted.

He further mentioned that construction work at Saidu Sharif Airport which was now complete would also increase the tourism in sector. He said government is also paying special attention for improved production of dry fruits to boost their exports, adding, establishing special zones to invite industries to increase revenues. Talking about Foreign tourism, he said after easing lockdown government of GB would hold a number of exhibitions and workshops for attraction of foreign tourist where they will invited to invest and visit our region.